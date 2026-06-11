Erdogan warns: “Israel must be stopped”

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Ankara – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has sharply condemned Israel and urged the international community to take immediate action. In doing so, he explicitly cited Spain and its Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez—who has emerged as one of Israel’s most consistent critics in Europe—as a model to follow.

„It is a historical responsibility for other countries to display the courage and prudent stance that Spain has demonstrated in Europe,“ Erdoğan wrote on X.

„Turkey’s Security Does Not Just Begin in Hatay“

„Damascus and Beirut are the twin cities of Istanbul. Turkey’s security does not just begin in Hatay, but also in Aleppo, Damascus, and Beirut. We will not tolerate interference in the countries of our brothers and sisters, nor will we stand idly by during attacks against them,“ Erdoğan stated.

He further warned of the global ramifications of Israeli policy: „Just as the entire world is paying the price for the unresolved Hormuz crisis today, humanity as a whole, alongside the region, will have to bear the consequences if Israel’s banditry is not halted.“

Erdoğan directly blamed the inaction of the global community for the suffering in Gaza:

„The blood of the genocide continuing in Gaza today stains the hands and faces of those who fail to respond to it.“

He then broadened the scope to the entire region: „Those who remain inactive will also be held responsible for the consequences of this aggression, which began in Iran and Lebanon and now threatens Syria, the Mediterranean, and Africa.“

This was followed by his central message: „Israel must be stopped. This is the duty of humanity and the humanitarian front. History must not repeat itself.“

The Turkish head of state also rejected the concept of a „Greater Israel“: „We are fully aware of the ultimate goal behind the ‚Greater Israel‘ delusion. And we will never allow this to happen.“

In conclusion, he reaffirmed Ankara’s own commitment: „Despite all of Israel’s acts of sabotage, Turkey will do everything in its power to ensure peace and stability in the region.“

Israel’s Growing International Isolation

Erdoğan’s remarks come at a time when Israel’s diplomatic isolation is intensifying worldwide. Within Europe, decades of institutional support for Israel are beginning to fracture.

Spain and Ireland are jointly calling for an urgent review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement, arguing that respect for human rights must be an „essential element“ of the relationship. Norway, Belgium, and Slovenia have also sharply criticized Israel in recent months, with some taking concrete diplomatic steps.

A continent-wide European Citizens‘ Initiative—“Justice for Palestine“—demanding the suspension of Israel’s special diplomatic status at the Council of Europe reached the milestone of over one million signatures in April. Israel has held observer status in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe since 1957; the organization now faces the question of whether to enforce its own standards.

On the international stage, nations across the Global South—including South Africa, Brazil, and Colombia—have sent clear signals ranging from recalling ambassadors to filing lawsuits at the International Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, France is debating parliamentary measures to hold Israel accountable. Spain’s Sánchez remains one of the few Western leaders to openly and repeatedly describe Israel’s actions as disproportionate—earning him widespread support both domestically and internationally.