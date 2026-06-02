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Anthropic IPO
Anthropic IPO: Claude learned about it from its users

Anthropic has filed for an IPO at a near-trillion dollar valuation. Its AI assistant Claude had no idea — and found out from a reader.

NEX24
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NEX24
By NEX24
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San Francisco/Berlin – There is news about the company that makes Claude — and Claude itself was „the last“ to find out.

A NEX24-reader shared the information: Anthropic, the maker of the AI assistant Claude, announced on Monday that it had confidentially submitted a draft S-1 registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission — the first formal step toward an initial public offering.

This is notable because Claude’s knowledge base ends in August 2025. Company news from 2026 — including its own potential stock market debut — fell outside its awareness. When asked by a user, Claude responded: „I have no idea about this. Where did you hear that?“ And later: „Ha — that’s my parent company. Interesting news.“

Near a Trillion Dollars

The move comes at a time when Anthropic is approaching a valuation of nearly one trillion dollars — a figure that would place it among the most valuable technology companies in the world.

The filing gives Anthropic the option to move forward with an IPO once the SEC completes its review. The company emphasized, however, that any actual offering remains subject to market conditions and other factors.

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, including CEO Dario Amodei and his sister Daniela Amodei. The company has positioned itself as a safety-focused AI developer and is considered one of the leading players in the global AI race alongside OpenAI.

Among its largest investors are Amazon, which has poured several billion dollars into the company, and Google. Both tech giants view Anthropic as a strategic partner in the AI race — and a serious competitor to OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT.

While OpenAI is also preparing for a stock market listing, Anthropic has deliberately positioned itself as the more safety-conscious of the two companies — with a strong emphasis on responsible AI development. Whether that approach will be rewarded with a corresponding valuation on the markets remains to be seen in the months ahead.

Claude — Anthropic’s AI assistant — is now deployed across numerous products and platforms worldwide. That its maker is now heading to the stock market is something it learned, as noted, from a user.

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