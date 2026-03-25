US journalist Ana Kasparian clarifies her stance on Israel: "You are not hated because you are Jewish." From Hollywood’s Richard Gere to football’s Pep Guardiola and European leaders—a global movement of moral protest is reaching all levels of society.

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New York – US journalist Ana Kasparian is reacting to the massive resonance of her recent statements. After previously describing Israel’s military actions as „satanic,“ she is now clarifying her criticism in a powerful new statement. Her words hit the core of a debate that has long since expanded from political circles into every sector of global society.

In her latest broadcast, Kasparian addressed the Israeli public directly. She firmly rejected accusations of antisemitism and emphasized that the international backlash Israel is facing is not religiously motivated.

You are not hated because you are Jewish. You are hated because you are killing innocent people,“ Kasparian stated. She clarified that her anger is not directed at the Jewish people, but explicitly at Zionism and the policies of the Israeli government—especially in light of the ongoing, devastating civilian casualties in Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran.

Hollywood and the Moral Imperative

The fact that this criticism has reached the heart of Hollywood is evidenced by the recent involvement of Richard Gere. The 76-year-old „Pretty Woman“ star described the situation in Gaza as „devastating“ and a „tragedy that exceeds every limit of humanity.“

Gere, who has criticized Israel’s settlement policy in the past, did not hold back: he accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of prolonging the war for self-interest to avoid a prison sentence for corruption. At the same time, the pressure on artists who speak out is growing.

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters reports massive „censorship“ and „cancel culture.“ After the Berlin-based record company BMG terminated its contract with him, Waters spoke of pro-Israeli pressure on German media companies. His credo remains: „I will not be cancelled.“

„Annihilation of a People“: Pep Guardiola’s Emotional Statement

The silence is also breaking in professional sports. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, in an interview with the broadcaster RAC1, found words that are rare in the world of football. He spoke bluntly of the „annihilation of an entire people“ and accused the world community of practically abandoning the Palestinian people.

„I cannot imagine anyone in this world who could defend this. It is not about who is right—it is about the fact that our children could be there.“

This stance is shared by an increasing number of athletes. Recently, around 70 sports figures, including Premier League stars and former internationals, called on UEFA to exclude Israel from international competitions until a permanent ceasefire is reached.

A Diplomatic Firestorm: Spain Labels Israel a „Genocidal State“

On the political level, Spain is leading the protest within the European Union. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez triggered a diplomatic scandal when he explicitly labeled Israel a „genocidal state“ during a heated parliamentary session. The official recognition of Palestinian statehood by Spain, Norway, and Ireland, along with the cancellation of arms contracts, marks a new stage in Israel’s diplomatic isolation in Europe.

The Blockade of Truth: Journalists Demand Access

A key reason for the radicalization of international criticism is the information policy on the ground. The Foreign Press Association (FPA) and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) have sharply criticized the Israeli government for its „delaying tactics.“

For over two year, international reporters have been denied independent access to the Gaza Strip. While numerous Palestinian reporters have been killed—the highest toll for journalists in modern history—the world remains dependent on fragmented reports, a condition RSF describes as an „unprecedented violation of press freedom.“

From Words to Action: The Power of the Working Class

Perhaps the most drastic step is being taken by organized labor. In an unprecedented transnational action, dockworkers in 21 strategic Mediterranean ports—from Genoa and Piraeus to Mersin and Antalya—have walked off the job. Under the slogan „Dockworkers don’t work for war,“ they refuse to load weapons, ammunition, and „dual-use“ goods destined for the conflict.

The message from the unions is clear: if politics fails to act, the grassroots will enforce a de facto arms embargo. „We refuse to be accomplices to a genocide,“ said Francesco Staccioli of the Italian union USB.

A Turning Point in Perception

The sum of these developments shows that Ana Kasparian’s argument is striking a nerve. Criticism of Israel has evolved from a purely political niche into a global movement that unites celebrities, world-class athletes, trade unionists, and heads of state. It is no longer just about diplomatic notes, but about a fundamental moral protest against the scale of civilian casualties, which, according to local health authorities, has now reached the staggering milestone of 100,000.

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