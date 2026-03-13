Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı passed away on March 13, 2026. The legendary Turkish historian succumbed to chronic health issues after eight days in the hospital.

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Istanbul – Turkey has lost one of its most significant intellectuals. The renowned historian and author Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı passed away on Friday, March 13, 2026. He had been receiving medical treatment at Koç University Hospital for the past eight days. After his condition became critical on Sunday, he was transferred to the intensive care unit and intubated.

Background on Medical History

Details regarding his health condition became public shortly before his passing. His daughter, Tuna Ortaylı, shared information about the course of his illness on March 12, 2026. According to her, Ortaylı underwent prostate surgery in January.

Following his discharge, however, complications related to this procedure emerged. Ortaylı also suffered from diabetes and kidney disease, which required him to undergo dialysis three times a week. Due to a weakened immune system, he was also receiving immunotherapy. Eight days ago, his condition flared up again, making inpatient admission necessary. Despite intensive medical efforts, the 78-year-old passed away on Friday morning.

Statements from the Family and Politicians

The family confirmed the loss via Ortaylı’s social media channel. The statement read:

„We lost İlber Ortaylı on March 13, 2026. Despite his long-lasting and increasingly complex health problems, his curiosity about life and his desire to be with people never diminished. He lived as he knew how, as much as his strength allowed. His readers, students, and loved ones surrounded him with a level of love and respect that few academics are ever granted. We feel a deep sense of gratitude on his behalf.“

Information regarding the funeral will be shared at a later date.

Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu also expressed his condolences, describing Ortaylı as a „historical genius“ and one of the country’s most exceptional values. He extended his sympathies to the family, his students, and the Turkish nation.

A Life Dedicated to Science: Who was İlber Ortaylı?

İlber Ortaylı was considered one of the most prominent experts in Ottoman history, diplomatic history, and cultural history. He was born on May 21, 1947, in Bregenz, Austria, as a child of a Crimean Tatar family. At the age of two, he emigrated to Türkiye with his family. He completed his primary and secondary education at the St. George’s Austrian High School in Istanbul and graduated from Ankara Atatürk High School in 1965.

He completed his undergraduate studies in history at Ankara University in 1970. He was a student of great scholars such as Halil İnalcık and Şerif Mardin. His academic training took him to the University of Vienna, where he studied Slavic and Eastern European languages, as well as the University of Chicago, where he completed his Master’s degree under Halil İnalcık.

Academic Milestones and Political Engagement

Ortaylı earned his doctorate in 1974 at Ankara University’s Faculty of Political Sciences and attained the status of associate professor in 1979. In 1982, he resigned from his post in protest against political sanctions imposed on universities. During the following period, he taught and lectured worldwide, including in Vienna, Berlin, Paris, Princeton, Moscow, Rome, Oxford, and Cambridge.

In 1989, he returned to Turkey, was appointed professor, and served as the head of the Department of Administrative History at Ankara University until 2002. Later, he taught at Galatasaray University, Bilkent University, and MEF University.

From 2005 to 2012, he served as the director of the Topkapı Palace Museum before retiring due to age. In 2018, he became a consultant for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism. Alongside his academic career, he reached a broad audience through numerous books and media appearances, shaping the historical understanding of entire generations.

Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı’nın Türk milletiyle ilgili sözleri… 📌“Bizim bu dünyada oturmamız askerlik sayesindedir. Türkler askerdir ve bu işin fennini de bilirler eğitimini de bilirler.“ pic.twitter.com/VH3dlQEfz7 — TRT HABER (@trthaber) March 13, 2026

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