President Erdoğan's Decree 10476 paves the way: Citizens from Turkic states will have easier access to the Turkish labor market in 2026. All the facts.

What has long been a bold vision is taking concrete shape in January 2026. Turkey is moving forward with the idea of a „Turkic Union.“ A groundbreaking decree by President Erdoğan and the strategic realignment of the Organisation of Turkic States (OTS) mark the beginning of a new era:

Citizens from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and other brotherly states are moving legally closer to Turkish citizenship than ever before.

Numerous rumors and half-truths have recently circulated on social media. Critics spoke of „fake news,“ but the facts tell a different story. We have analyzed the data and show how Turkey is solving the „chicken-and-egg problem“ of labor migration for the Turkic world.

The Vision of the Turkic Union

The recent legislative changes are no coincidence; they are part of a large-scale strategy. Turkey increasingly sees itself as the center of a growing geopolitical entity.

This „Turkic Union“ is evident not only in military cooperation but increasingly in everyday life:

Common Alphabet: The decision to push for the transition to a common Latin alphabet (already well advanced in Kazakhstan) by 2026 is the cultural foundation of this unification.Economic

The decision to push for the transition to a common Latin alphabet (already well advanced in Kazakhstan) by 2026 is the cultural foundation of this unification.Economic Integration: The harmonization of labor markets is the next logical step to revitalize the „Middle Corridor“ from Istanbul to Central Asia in terms of personnel.

Decree 10476: The End of the Bureaucracy Trap

Until now, many qualified workers from the Turkic states faced an insurmountable wall. Without a steady job, there was no work permit, and without a permit, companies were not allowed to hire anyone. In addition, there was a strict quota according to which a company had to employ five Turks for every one foreigner.

Decree No. 10476, signed on October 10, 2025, fundamentally changes the rules for 2026:

„Türk Soylu“ Status: The President can now determine by decree which communities are considered to be of „Turkic descent.“ Citizens from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan, as well as groups such as Crimean Tatars or Ahıska Turks, now enjoy legal privileges. Elimination of the Quota System: For this group of people, the „5-to-1 quota“ no longer applies. Turkish companies can now hire „brothers and sisters“ from the Turkic world almost as easily as locals. Agency Synchronization: Currently, the systems of the Migration Directorate (Göç İdaresi) and the Social Security Institution (SGK) are being technically synchronized. The goal is for a valid residence permit (İkamet) for „Türk Soylu“ individuals to automatically open access to the labor market in the future, without the need for a separate, months-long process at the Ministry of Labor.

📌 Quick Facts:

The Erdoğan Decree on the Turkic Union (2026)

Category Details & FactsOfficial Document: Presidential Decree No. 10476Publication: Official Gazette (Resmî Gazete) No. 33043, Oct 10, 2025Legal Basis:: Amendment to the Implementing Regulation of Law No. 2527Relevant Agency: T.R. Ministry of Labour and Social Security in cooperation with OTSKey Benefit: Abolition of the „5-to-1“ quota for Turkic citizensValidity: Work permits for „Türk Soylu“ can now be issued for up to 5 years

More Than Just Work: A Loose Confederation is Emerging

Integration goes beyond the labor market. Experts see current developments as harbingers of a loose confederation of states, similar to the early model of the European Union.

In Kazakhstan, the transition to the Latin alphabet in 2026 is becoming a pillar of national identity and rapprochement with Turkey. Further facilitations in travel and the mutual recognition of diplomas (Denklik) are expected by the end of the year.

Facts Instead of Rumors

While it has often been claimed on the internet that anyone can now simply work without papers, our research shows: The rules remain strict, but they are being massively simplified for „Türk Soylu.“

A residence permit (İkamet) is still required, but the path to obtaining it is now a „fast lane“ for citizens of the Turkic states.Turkey is sending a clear signal: The Turkic world is growing together – legally, economically, and culturally.

