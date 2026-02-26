Health: Online research often leads to uncertainty

Teilen

Berlin – 83 percent of citizens use the internet to research health topics. At the same time, searching online for diagnoses, treatments, and the like leads to uncertainty for one-third of those surveyed. This was the result of a forsa survey commissioned by the AOK Federal Association among around 2,000 people. To strengthen trust in health information and certify professional competence, the AOK has introduced a quality seal.

„Unfortunately, health information from the internet often causes uncertainty for various reasons. For example, every third person in Germany has problems finding trustworthy health information,“ explains Dr. Carola Reimann, Chairwoman of the Board of the AOK Federal Association.

Three-quarters of these unsettled individuals (74 percent) find it difficult to recognize reliable sources. Three out of four people (73 percent) also suspect that search results are commercially influenced or appear to be so. Two-thirds (66 percent) say it is often unclear whether the online information has been scientifically verified. Nearly half of those surveyed (48 percent) state that they lack the technical knowledge to categorize the information.

When citizens research health information online, 90 percent use more than one source. Almost two-thirds of online seekers (61 percent) often perceive the information found as contradictory, and every second person (53 percent) doubts its accuracy. For about a quarter (23 percent), the online research backfires: they feel less knowledgeable afterward than before. Furthermore, 27 percent of respondents who searched for health topics on the internet have encountered information that later turned out to be false.

„We take the difficulties and challenges people face in the digital world seriously and do not want to leave them alone in this information jungle. Therefore, we decided to introduce a quality seal,“ says Reimann.

Since the end of 2025, medical content checked by experts on all AOK channels has been marked with the „AOK Expert Audit Stamp.“ „With this seal, we guarantee that this health information has been verified in advance by specialists for accuracy and completeness,“ explains AOK chief Reimann.

The AOK’s engagement comes at the right time: 65 percent of respondents would welcome the introduction of markers for quality testing of health information. 79 percent consider such a marker particularly trustworthy if it comes from a statutory health insurance fund. Trust is even greater (85 percent) if medical professional societies and universities are behind it.

The current study also provides results on the question of how often Artificial Intelligence is already being used in Germany when searching for health information. According to their own assessment, 16 percent of respondents use search results generated with the help of artificial intelligence.

Among young people aged 18 to 29, this is significantly more common (35 percent) than in the generation 60 plus (6 percent). This could also be related to trust in modern technology, as similar differences are evident here: 21 percent of younger people between 18 and 29 trust artificial intelligence as a source of health information, while only seven percent of those over 60 do so.

AOK board member Reimann adds: „The use of artificial intelligence will continue to increase in the context of health. Nevertheless, it is important to continue to critically question information from AI.“

Tips for searching for health information online: