Berlin – The focus is increasingly shifting to next summer. Many guests from Germany are already planning their vacation for 2025 or have already booked.

There is an above-average trend towards early booking. “Interestingly, never before have so many holidaymakers secured their dream trip for next summer immediately after their return – the keyword is ‚relax, return and rebook‘,” said Benjamin Jacobi, CEO of TUI Deutschland, at the presentation of the 2025 summer program in Berlin.

Turkey, Greece and Majorca are the frontrunners in the medium-haul segment

Turkey is in pole position with holidaymakers from Germany and is currently growing by over 30 percent. TUI wants to exceed the success of the strong summer 2024 with over one million guests next summer and is expanding its flight offer to more than 1,600 weekly connections to Antalya, Dalaman, Bodrum and Izmir.

The Greek islands are also starting the summer season with a high increase in bookings. Here, too, TUI is expecting more than one million holidaymakers from Germany and is expanding its extensive offering, in particular on Rhodes, Corfu and Zakynthos. Mallorca is increasingly developing into a Mecca for sports enthusiasts, with demand growing far beyond the peak travel season.

The TUI Palma Marathon Mallorca underlines TUI’s commitment to the Balearic island. Jacobi is confident that the strong market position will be further consolidated in the coming year, in particular through offers in spring and fall. With over 220,000 airline seats and 88 weekly flights, the island is TUI fly’s number one destination.

Long-haul travel: USA remains the favorite

The USA will remain the undisputed favorite destination for long-haul travel in 2025 with a wide range of offers in all states. TUI is continuing to expand, particularly in Florida, New York, the West Coast and Hawaii, and is adding new round trips and campervans.

The 16-day round trip “Sound of the Southern States” from Atlanta is a journey through time to the original American music styles of jazz, blues and country, taking in Nashville, Memphis, New Orleans and Charleston. Chicago is an up-and-coming destination and benefits from the new Riu Plaza Chicago. The four-star city hotel scores with its central location and beautiful rooftop bar.

Early booking discounts of up to 40 percent

Early bookers currently benefit from savings of up to 40 percent. As a rule, the best offers for summer vacations are available until the end of February – for all destinations, whether near or far.

The discounts depend on agreements between tour operators, airlines and hotels. The low prices are agreed jointly and are then included in the offer. The contingents are limited, so if you have special requirements in terms of room, hotel facilities and location, you should carefully check the offers now and not wait until the end of the early bird prices in February.

