Turkish megacity Istanbul sets new visitor record

Istanbul – Turkey’s megacity recorded another record number of visitors in the first five months of this year.

According to data released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Istanbul was visited by 6.92 million tourists in the first five months of 2024, an increase of 10.31 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the ministry, Istanbul reached its highest number of foreign visitors of all years with this number of visitors both in May and in the first 5 months.

Istanbul hosted 1.678 million foreign visitors in May, an increase of 11.48 percent compared to the same month last year.

Most visitors in May came from the Russian Federation (176,000), followed by Germany (140,000), the United States of America (90,000) and Iran (84,000). Iran was followed by England (United Kingdom) with 80,000 people, France with 66,000 people and Saudi Arabia with 57,000 people.