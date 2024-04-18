Turkey: Calls to boycott restaurants because of high prices

Under the hashtag "#Fahiş yemeğe boykot" (boycott for overpriced food), calls were made on social media not to go to cafés and restaurants on April 20 and 21.

Istanbul – People in Turkey have called for a boycott of restaurants and cafés to protest against price increases. Inflation is being used as an excuse to demand exorbitant prices, they say.

The citizens organized on social media declared: „On Saturday and Sunday, 20 and 21 April, we will not go to cafés and restaurants. We invite everyone to take part to put an end to opportunism,“ the appeal said.

Eating out is becoming more and more of a luxury in Turkey. While the price of a portion of kebab sometimes exceeds 600 lira (approx. €17), even eating a toast is barely affordable.

„The exorbitant prices for reduced portions in restaurants have nothing to do with inflation or rising costs. This is pure theft. Unscrupulous! A portion of pasta costs 400-450 TL in a normal café,“ wrote journalist Tuna Öztunç on X.

Restaurantlardaki düşürülen porsiyonlar için uygulanan fahiş fiyatların enflasyonla, artan maliyetle alakası yok. Düpedüz hırsızlık. Vicdansızlık! Bir porsiyon makarna sıradan bir kafede 400-450 TL’ye veriliyor. #fahişyemeğeBOYKOT pic.twitter.com/NN2m497A9R — Tuna Öztunç (@tunaoztunc) April 17, 2024

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat has also called for a boycott against restaurants with extortionate prices:

„Whoever charges usurious prices, citizens should boycott them. They can complain to us and it is possible to punish a business by not shopping there,“ Bolat said.

In this context, Bolat explained, there are also plans to increase the penalties for usurious prices.