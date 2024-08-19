Selçuk Bayraktar, the Turkish visionary behind the world-renowned Baykar drone technology, has unveiled ambitious plans to diversify his company's portfolio.

Istanbul – Selçuk Bayraktar, the Turkish visionary behind the world-renowned Baykar drone technology, has unveiled ambitious plans to diversify his company’s portfolio. In a surprise announcement, Bayraktar stated his intention to enter the development of high-speed trains.

“In the future, Turkey will be a country that produces its own high-speed trains and sells them all over the world,” Bayraktar told reporters.

Bayraktar revolutionized warfare in warzones such as in Azerbaijan, the Ukraine or Libya and aerial surveillance with drones like the Bayraktar TB2 and now wants to make a decisive impact on land transportation as well. Details of the scope and scale of the high-speed project are not yet known, but the announcement has made waves in the transportation and technology industry.

Industry experts speculate that Bayraktar’s entry into high-speed transportation could bring a fresh perspective and an innovative approach to train design and technology. His proven track record of technological breakthroughs and his company’s reputation for engineering excellence have raised expectations of a groundbreaking rail system.

While Baykar has focused primarily on unmanned aerial vehicles, the company’s expertise in high technology, robotics and autonomous systems could be seamlessly transferred to high-speed train development. This potential synergy has generated excitement and anticipation among transportation enthusiasts and investors alike.