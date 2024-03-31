Moscow attack: Muslim teenager saved hundreds of people

After the horrific terrorist attack on the Crocus concert hall in Moscow, one young man became a symbol of courage and swift action.

15-year-old Islam Khalilov, who worked part-time as a cloakroom attendant, played a crucial role in evacuating concertgoers to safety.

The attack plunged the venue into chaos. Amidst the gunfire and panicked screams, Islam sprang into action. He used his knowledge of the layout of the building to guide visitors out of the danger zone and to the emergency exits.

According to reports, Islam’s actions saved over 100 people. He was awarded a medal for bravery for his courage. Islam, whose family immigrated to Russia from the Central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, has been working at the city hall for about a year.

On March 22, at least 143 people were killed and more than 360 injured when gunmen opened fire in the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk (greater Moscow area).

„I realized that many people, including myself, would lose their lives if I didn’t react,“ Islam said. He added that he was the last to leave the venue „so I wouldn’t leave anyone behind“.

„Initially, I heard unusual noises coming from the second floor while I was working in the basement checkroom. I thought it might be an argument or escalator malfunction,“ he said.

„Then panicked people started fleeing from the escalator and stairs in different directions, confirming my suspicion of a terrorist attack. I immediately initiated the evacuation plan and directed people to the Crocus Expo International Exhibition Center, which is adjacent to the concert hall.“

„Fortunately, the attack happened after iftar, the meal to break the Ramadan fast, so I felt refreshed and invigorated. Thanks to Allah’s protection, I was able to return home unharmed,“ the brave teenager told the Anadolu news agency.

„Honestly, I don’t consider myself a hero. It was just part of my job. It’s better to sacrifice yourself than to let a hundred people die,“ he told Russian media.

As for the aftermath, he said that being around other people and his faith gave him comfort and eased the lasting effects.

„Religious practices, such as nightly prayers and dhikr recitations, bring me peace and help me sleep restfully,“ he said.