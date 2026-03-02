Documents from Jeffrey Epstein's circle allegedly prove that DeGeneres was involved in ritual atrocities against children and cannibalism.

London – Since February 2026, massive accusations against US presenter Ellen DeGeneres have been circulating on social media.

Viral posts on X and TikTok, some of which have received over 12 million views, claim that newly released documents from Jeffrey Epstein’s circle prove that DeGeneres was involved in ritual atrocities against children and cannibalism.

The anatomy of the allegations

The originators of this false report use extremely shocking details to trigger emotional outrage. The manipulated posts claim that DeGeneres has a “second, secret kitchen” without cameras where human flesh is prepared. There is also talk of refrigeration units for infants and a “sociopathic calm” during consumption.

Analysis of the evidence

Technical examination of the evidence presented paints a clear picture:

Forensic examination of the audio material

The main piece of evidence being circulated is an alleged “whistleblower audio” recording. Experts at Northwestern University (including Prof. V.S. Subrahmanian) examined the recording using 83 recognition algorithms. Sixty-three of these tools exposed the material as an AI-generated deepfake. The analysis revealed “aliasing artifacts,” static background noise, and the absence of natural breathing patterns, which technically proves that the voice was artificially generated.

Comparison with the Epstein court files

A search of the official records of the Giuffre v. Maxwell case and the US Department of Justice’s “Epstein Library” reveals no evidence of criminal activity by DeGeneres. Her name does not appear on the relevant flight lists or in incriminating witness statements regarding the abuse that took place on Epstein’s island.

Origin of the reports

The reports can be traced back to the platform “The People’s Voice” (formerly NewsPunch). On February 11, the website published an article and a video quoting an unnamed “insider source.” The video contained an audio recording of a “whistleblower” making detailed and unsubstantiated allegations about DeGeneres.

According to studies by the Oxford Internet Institute, this site is considered one of the world’s most active sources of systematically fabricated news. “This account is based in Africa and is likely to be spamming for X revenue,” according to one comment.

Assessment of the current evidence

The investigation shows that the evidence currently being circulated for the serious allegations has been technically manipulated or does not exist in the official sources cited.

Regardless of the personal assessment of the protagonists, the claims currently going viral about cannibalism and child abuse in the DeGeneres case are based on demonstrably fictitious content created using AI technology to distract from the facts actually documented in the files.

