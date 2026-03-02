In the wake of reports regarding the passing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a specific image has gained massive traction across social media platforms such as X and Facebook.

Berlin – In the wake of reports regarding the passing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, a specific image has gained massive traction across social media platforms such as X and Facebook.

The picture, which allegedly shows the religious leader lying amidst rubble and debris, has sparked intense global debate. However, several international fact-checking organizations and media outlets, including iVerify and Dawn, have since analyzed the material and classified it as a digital fabrication.

According to these reports, a technical examination of the image reveals several inconsistencies typical of AI-generated content. Analysts point to anatomical errors, such as a hand appearing to have six fingers, which is a common artifact in synthetic imagery.

Furthermore, the physical composition of the scene has been questioned; the arrangement of steel beams and concrete fragments does not appear to follow the laws of statics, suggesting the image was digitally „assembled“ rather than captured in a real-world setting.

In addition to these visual discrepancies, experts from Lead Stories and other forensic investigators have noted behavioral anomalies within the image. The depicted rescue workers are shown standing directly on the unstable debris where the body is supposedly located—a practice that contradicts standard emergency protocols due to the risk of collapse and safety regulations.

Furthermore, digital forensic tools have reportedly identified markers in the image metadata that are frequently associated with AI models. While the image continues to circulate widely, the consensus among professional fact-checkers is that it does not represent an authentic photograph. Such deepfakes are often deployed during periods of geopolitical instability to influence public perception or provoke specific reactions.

At this time, no official Iranian state media has released any photographic evidence of the deceased, as the situation in Tehran continues to be handled under strict official protocols.

