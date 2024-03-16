Los Angeles: US rapper Lil Jon converts to Islam

A video of the 53-year-old pronouncing the shahadah, the profession of faith, with the help of a scholar went viral on social media.

Teilen

Los Angeles – Another celebrity has joined the ranks of the many celebrities who have converted to Islam in recent years.

US rapper and producer Jonathan H. Smith, known by his stage name Lil Jon, converted to Islam before Friday prayers at the King Fahad Mosque in Los Angeles.

Jon is the second prominent American to embrace Islam in the first week of Ramadan after writer and activist Shaun King.

A video of the 53-year-old pronouncing the shahadah, the profession of faith, with the help of a scholar went viral on social media. The video has provoked mixed reactions, with most of his followers offering words of encouragement.

Lil Jon is considered one of the most important representatives of crunk music and, together with Lil‘ Bo and Big Sam, forms the trio Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz.

UFC legend Royce Gracie converts to Islam

Last week, UFC legend jiu jitsu fighter Royce Gracie also converted to Islam. After a meeting with martial artist and host of the „Deen Show“, Eddie Redzovic, as well as the Islamic preacher Shaykh Uthman Ibn Farooq, he converted to Islam. Redzovic himself had already converted a few years ago.