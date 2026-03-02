US-elections 2028: Will Barack Obama run again?

Speculation about a possible return of Barack Obama to US politics reached a new level in February 2026.

Washington, D.C. – Speculation about a possible return of Barack Obama to US politics reached a new level in February 2026. This follows recent comments by President Donald Trump, who would welcome a hypothetical campaign against his predecessor, as well as strong words from former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Trump’s statements fuel speculation

In an interview with NBC News and during press conferences in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump repeatedly refused to categorically rule out running again in 2028, even though the 22nd Amendment to the US Constitution prohibits a third term.

Trump hinted that there are “methods” to circumvent constitutional rules, emphasizing, “People are asking me to run again.” When asked if this would pave the way for Barack Obama to run again, Trump responded enthusiastically, “That would be a good thing. I would like that.”

Republicans have largely dismissed Trump’s musings as frivolous. Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters on Monday that “he’s probably just having fun with it and teasing you guys.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also dismissed questions, calling the prospect of a third term “not really something we’re thinking about.”

But MAGA allies, including Steve Bannon, have pushed the idea that Trump could circumvent the Constitution. And on Monday, neither Leavitt nor Trump ruled it out.

Michelle Obama rejects the idea

The reaction from the Obama camp was swift. In an interview published on January 21, 2026, on the podcast “Call Her Daddy,” Michelle Obama made it clear that she strongly opposes her husband running for office again.

“I would actively work against it,” said the former First Lady. She emphasized the need for “new visions” and “new energy” in the White House. Eight years is enough for anyone, she said, to make way for young leaders.

The constitutional reality

Despite the political rhetoric, the legal hurdle remains high for both men. The 22nd Amendment clearly states: “No person shall be elected to the office of President more than twice.” Experts emphasize that amending this article would require a two-thirds majority in both houses of Congress and the approval of three-fourth of the US states – a scenario that is considered impossible in the current deeply divided political landscape in the US.

Legal countermeasures

In California, Democratic Senator Tom Umberg has already responded by introducing Senate Bill 46 in January 2026. This would require the Secretary of State to strictly review the eligibility of presidential candidates based on the Constitution and to directly exclude constitutionally ineligible candidates—such as those who have already served two terms—from the ballot.

While the political debate and mutual challenges between the opponents are making headlines, constitutional lawyers maintain that without a historically unprecedented amendment to the US Constitution, a duel between Obama and Trump in 2028 remains a legal impossibility.

MAGA Strategy and Bannon’s Influence

Bannon has already been pushing the issue heavily in his circles since the end of 2025. The strategy of MAGA supporters is to portray the 22nd Amendment as “outdated” or inapplicable due to “special circumstances” (such as the claim of a stolen election in 2020).

“Trump 2028” merchandise: As early as the beginning of 2025, T-shirts with the slogan “Trump 2028 – Rewrite the Rules” appeared at MAGA events.

GOP reaction: Republican colleagues in California describe SB 46 as “redundant” (since the Constitution is clear anyway), but Umberg argues that Trump’s own statements must be taken seriously (“I take the president seriously”) in order to proactively prevent a constitutional crisis.

