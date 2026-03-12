Comment: Israel Underestimated Hezbollah’s Striking Power

Teilen

A Guest Commentary by Nabi Yücel

How arrogant was the almost joyful proclamation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: „We have lured Hezbollah into a strategic ambush and will now quickly crush them.“ However, Hezbollah in Lebanon is in better condition than expected by Israel, and there are no signs of a reduction in their striking power. On the contrary, Israel’s „enemies“ are now setting the pace and gaining the upper hand in the narrative.

Compared to what happened last year and this evening in southern Lebanon and northern Israel; Hezbollah is in better condition than actually expected by Israel. There are no signs that Hezbollah has possessed a diminished striking power since the beginning of the Gaza war from 2023 to 2025. Even worse, the rocket arsenal is likely intact and, according to recent reports, comprises more than 10,000 rockets. It seems as if the leadership of Hezbollah, after the assassination of Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, deliberately decided to go to war against Israel.

It is almost tragicomic that the Iranians and Hezbollah are now determining the pace of the war of aggression started by Israel and the USA themselves, and have threatened further escalations yesterday as well as this evening, while US President Donald Trump continues to speak of a ceasefire and Netanyahu nods along like a lapdog.

The Israeli censorship regarding the extent of the destruction in Haifa, Tel Aviv, or the surroundings of Jerusalem, and the effectively ignored worldwide warning of an expansion of the escalation in the entire Middle East – with the exception of Friedrich Merz – only underline that the supposed „enemy“ now not only possesses the sovereignty of interpretation but also determines the tempo.

No wonder, when they have a party in front of them that acts like clowns: A defense minister like the Israeli Israel Katz, who claims that this latest war of aggression is „unlimited in time,“ thereby actually reveals that he hasn’t got a clue about anything; that he possesses neither an understanding of security nor diplomatic skill or a strategy at hand.

Anyone familiar with security knows that the constant mandate of war actually means conducting short campaigns that culminate in a victorious political step, which consolidates military successes and brings long-term security. War, therefore, needs no time limit; it rather needs an exit strategy and, above all, a defense minister for this purpose who does not act like a clown.

But for two and a half years, this Israeli government has distinguished itself in only one thing: opening fronts – and getting stuck in them, only to open further fronts. Meanwhile, Israeli citizens live between alarm apps and shelters, and then even wonder why it doesn’t come to an end. Yet they have only received exactly what they ordered.

Given this discrepancy, I now wonder how the Israeli population, which recently in a survey was still on the side of the government, now stands regarding these wars of occupation and aggression. How many more wars do Israel and the USA actually want to „win“ by K.O.? How many more „complete victories“ do they want to achieve and claim for themselves?

By how many more decades do they want to throw the „enemy“ back, bomb them into the Stone Age, kill all their leaders and their successors, destroy their infrastructure piece by piece, amputate them from the waist down, and rob them of any motivation to even make a peep. I wonder how many more times this will happen before these morons realize that they have actually been defeated de facto.

