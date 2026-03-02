The US State Department has issued an urgent security warning for much of the Middle East. American citizens in a total of 15 countries and territories in the region have been urged to leave immediately.

Washington – The US State Department has issued an urgent security warning for much of the Middle East. American citizens in a total of 15 countries and territories in the region have been urged to leave immediately. The instruction comes against the backdrop of massive military tensions following joint US-Israeli air strikes on Iran.

“DEPART NOW”: Unprecedented travel warning

The US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs, Mora Namdar, issued the warning through official channels with the unambiguous instruction: “DEPART NOW.” The list of affected areas includes Israel, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, and Iran.

The department warns of an unpredictable security situation and points out that consular assistance capabilities could be severely limited in the event of further escalation.

Background: Operation against Iran

The current crisis was triggered by large-scale air strikes codenamed “Operation Roaring Lion” and “Epic Fury,” which were carried out on February 28, 2026, by US and Israeli forces against strategic targets in Iran. According to reports, high-ranking members of the Iranian leadership and military infrastructure were hit.

Iran responded with massive drone and missile attacks on Israel and US bases in the region. Military activities on both sides have largely brought civilian air traffic to a standstill.

Traffic collapse at international hubs

The impact on international travel is severe. The major hubs in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha have temporarily suspended flight operations due to the acute threat of missile attacks. More than 1,800 flights have already been canceled, leaving tens of thousands of travelers stranded in the region.

US citizens currently in Iran have been urged to leave the country by land via the borders with Turkey or Armenia, if possible. The State Department emphasizes that the next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial for further security developments throughout the region.