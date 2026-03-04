Media reports: Khamenei’s son elected as new leader

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late Ali Khamenei, has been appointed the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic.

Tehran – Amid the most serious military escalation in decades, the leadership in Tehran has created a fait accompli: Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old son of the late Ali Khamenei, has been appointed the new Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic. The decision by the Council of Experts was made under the massive impact of the ongoing US-Israeli air strikes and marks a turning point in the country’s history.

A change of power in the eye of the storm

Mojtaba’s appointment is seen as a clear signal to the outside world that the system remains capable of acting even after the massive blows of recent days. Mojtaba Khamenei acted for years as his father’s closest confidant behind the scenes and has direct access to the security apparatus and the Revolutionary Guards (IRGC).

Internationally, this move is seen as a commitment to an uncompromising course. Critics see the de facto succession as a break with the republican values of the 1979 revolution, but for the hardliners in Tehran, preserving the state structure is the top priority at this moment.

According to Iran International, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps played a decisive role in Mojtaba’s succession. “The IRGC exerted strong pressure on the assembled group of clerics to elect Mojtaba as the new leader of the regime,” the media outlet reported. There has been no immediate confirmation of this from the Iranian state authorities.

Mojtaba, a mid-ranking cleric, is said to have served during the Iran-Iraq War and to have close ties to the Revolutionary Guard. He largely stays out of the public eye, rarely gives speeches, and seldom appears in the state media. Nevertheless, many consider his influence within Iran’s complex theocratic structure to be anything but insignificant.

Attack on US intelligence center in Saudi Arabia

Parallel to the political realignment in Tehran, the military conflict is spreading to neighboring countries. In the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh, a station of the US intelligence agency CIA, located on the grounds of the US embassy, was hit by drones.

The attack caused structural damage and a fire in the building. While official sources speak of limited property damage, the strike highlights the vulnerability of highly sensitive US infrastructure in the region. The US embassy has suspended all services and is urging American citizens to seek shelter.

Situation report: Day 5 of the war

The situation in the Middle East remains highly explosive. According to military sources, more than 2,000 targets in Iran have been attacked since the start of Operation Epic Fury last Saturday. Iran’s response has been asymmetrical: in addition to the strike in Riyadh, targets in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar have also been reported.

The Strait of Hormuz remains effectively blocked, causing turmoil in global energy markets. Experts warn that with the consolidation of power under Mojtaba Khamenei, a rapid de-escalation has become unlikely. The coming hours will show how Washington responds to the direct attack on its intelligence presence.

