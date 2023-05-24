Poland: Gold for Turkish high jumper Buse Savaşkan

Turkish high jumper Buse Savaşkan won a gold medal at the World Athletics Continental Tour 2023 Championships in Białystok, Poland.

The 24-year-old athlete jumped 1.88m. She was followed by Czech high jumper Denisa Pesova with 1.85m and Polish high jumper Wiktoria Miaso with 1.80m.

The World Athletics Continental Tour 2023 Championships are a series of track and field events organized by the World Athletics Association.